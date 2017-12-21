City parks and rec, humane society host doggy fashion show on The Ice

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Parks and Recreation Department and the Spokane Humane Society are putting on a fun, free “Dog Days of December” holiday dog fashion show on Thursday, Dec. 21 starting at 6 p.m. on the ice ribbon in Riverfront Park.

Bring your pooch dressed in its holiday finest and do the fashion strut on the ice in front of city hall. Don’t worry – we will put down carpet to walk on. It’s free, just show up and sign up at 6 p.m. Santa will be there for DIY photos. Donations of dog and cat toys and treats are welcome.

The first 30 dogs get a special goody bag sponsored by Yuppy Puppy. Everyone is entered into a drawing for a gift card for River Park Square.

“The city approached us and asked if we’d be up for a little holiday fun on the new ice ribbon,” said Pia Hallenberg, Spokane Humane Society development director. “This is fun and free and family friendly – and we are hoping the rain will have stopped by then.”

Yuppy Puppy, a dog grooming salon and day care located at 9511 N. Newport Hwy., jumped at the opportunity to get involved. Long-time Spokane Humane Society supporter Aquila Brown opened Yuppy Puppy in 2006 and will soon open a second location across the street from The Davenport Hotel.

“It’s a huge step for us to expand to a second location downtown,” said owner Aquila Brown. Brown said it’s the continued support of “phenomenal staff” and great customers that makes the expansion possible. “We can’t wait to see what 2018 holds for us and our Spokane family.”

Hallenberg said Yuppy Puppy is a dedicated supporter of the Spokane Humane Society.

“Aquila and staff are always ready to help and support us,” Hallenberg said. “We couldn't do anything without sponsors like Yuppy Puppy.”