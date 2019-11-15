City of Spokane officially declares beginning of snow season

SPOKANE, Wash. - There may not be snow on the ground, but the City of Spokane has officially announced the beginning of snow season.

Street crews have been preparing for return of winter and want to make sure you are familiar with the city's snow response plan before major snowfall hits.

"While snow response efforts are always challenging, we hope this information can help our citizens prepare for winter weather," said Mayor David Condon. "The heart of snow response plan is really pretty simple: More plowing in more areas sooner."

Plowing

When it snows, even if it's just an inch or two, crews will plow all the streets, including residential streets. To hold down costs, crews will complete this "maintenance plow" work primarily during regular day shifts Monday through Friday.

Utility crews will supplement Street crews for plowing efforts sooner, and more equipment will be available on a regular basis for plowing.

During a larger snowfall of four inches or more, crews still will move to 24/7 operations to complete a full-City plow, with a goal of completing that work in three days.

Driveway Berms & Sidewalk Snow

The Street Department has outfitted 16 pieces of equipment with "gates" that allow plow drivers to avoid placing snow across a driveway or alley access.

The gates will greatly reduce driveway berms in residential areas, but berms are still possible, especially on arterials that are plowed frequently.

Changed plowing techniques also will help alleviate berms and snow pushed onto sidewalks. Crews will plow away from the curb to help keep snow away from driveway and sidewalks. Snow also may be pushed to center medians in some cases.

Parking

Citizens are asked to park on the odd side of the street in residential areas for the snow season, which runs from Nov. 15 to March 15. The goal is to make it easier for citizens to comply with parking rules and aid plow drivers with their work.

Downtown on snowy days, on-street parking will be prohibited between midnight at 6 a.m. so parking bays can be plowed out. Signs are installed in the downtown, indicating this rule within the boundaries of Maple to Division and I-90 to the Spokane River. The City has parking options for snow days under the freeway, particularly for those with residential parking passes in the core, and there are off-street surface parking lots as well. Vehicles parked during prohibited times are subject to towing.

Citizens must move recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers off the street to winter storage locations. These vehicles are subject to towing.

Collaboration on Sidewalks

· Property owners remain responsible for clearing the sidewalk adjacent to their properties. The City is asking citizens to clear a 36-inch path to allow school children, disabled individuals, bus riders, and other pedestrians to move safety through the community. The goal is to complete that work by 9 a.m. after a snowfall.

Not everyone is capable of shoveling. Neighbors are asked to help one another with snow clearing. Seniors or disabled individuals also can call 3-1-1 to help get connected with volunteer services that may be able to help. A call to arrange assistance can be made now.

Communication

The City will share information before and during the snow season, providing information to the local media and through a variety of communication tools from social media to CityCable 5 to the City's website.

The City's online plow progress map will be updated during 24/7 operations to give citizens better information on snow plowing progress.

Residential routes are named to closely follow the City's neighborhood boundaries to make it easier for people to understand where plows are.

Plow Preps for the 2019 Snow Season from SpokaneCity on Vimeo.