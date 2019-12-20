City of Spokane offering free curbside tree pickup after the holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. - While your Christmas tree may be beautifully decorated now, come the end of the holidays, it can be an inconvenience to get rid of.
Fortunately, the City of Spokane is offering free curbside tree pickup after the holidays to make your life easier.
Between Dec. 26- Jan. 10, the City will accept all undecorated trees up to six feet tall. Any tree taller than that needs to be cut in half.
You can also recycle any holiday gift wrap, cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls in the blue recycling carts.
The City says you can also take your tree to the Waste-to-Energy Facility, Spokane Valley Transfer Station, or the North County Transfer station for disposal.
Visit the City of Spokane's website to learn more.
