City of Spokane offering assistance to needy parents looking to send their kids to camp

SPOKANE, Wash. - - If a financial burden is keeping you from sending your kids to camp this summer, the City of Spokane would like to help.

The Parks and Recreation department is offering full and partial scholarships through the Spokane Parks Foundation and the No Child Left Inside grant. The No Child Left Inside grant focuses on introducing children to nature for their own health and the future of environmental conservation.

The scholarships are available for the city's Adventure Camps, where children can spend a week learning about a specific activity, like disc golf or kayaking.

Ryan Griffith with Parks and Recreation for the city explained, “when you get kids outside, you get them doing activities where they don't necessarily know they are problem solving and learning life skills, but they get these experiences that build self confidence and self awareness and appreciation for nature.”

To apply, the city asks that you fill out the form either in person or online.

Additionally, youth can be prescribed scholarships by visiting the doctor at either CHAS or Native Health. There, parents can speak with medical professionals about how the camps could benefit their child.