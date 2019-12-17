City of Spokane needs volunteers for homelessness survey

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is preparing to conduct surveys of people experiencing homelessness, and they need volunteers to help.

The surveys will take place during the Point-in-Time (PIT) count, between January 24–30. Volunteers are asked to work a four-hour shift in this timeframe.

The PIT Count is a state-mandated survey that comes as a result of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Act of 2005, the purpose being to "obtain a snapshot census" of Spokane's homeless population – this includes people who are sheltered and unsheltered.

The census helps the City determine more than simply how many people are homeless; it also details who is homeless, why they are homeless and what barriers they face to pull themselves out of homelessness.

For volunteers, a two-hour training session is required – where they will learn how to engage with people, and also complete surveys on a mobile app.

Training sessions are listed as follows:

Returning volunteers:

December 17, 1-2 p.m. at Downtown Library, Conference Room 1A

January 14, 4-5 p.m. at Northeast Community Center

New volunteers:

January 8, 3-5 p.m. at West Central Community Center, Newton Lounge

For more information, including registration, visit Spokane's Point-in-Time Count page here.