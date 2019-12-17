City of Spokane needs volunteers for homelessness survey
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is preparing to conduct surveys of people experiencing homelessness, and they need volunteers to help.
The surveys will take place during the Point-in-Time (PIT) count, between January 24–30. Volunteers are asked to work a four-hour shift in this timeframe.
The City is looking for volunteers to conduct surveys of people experiencing homelessness. Volunteers will complete a 4 hour shift during the Point-in-Time count timeframe of Jan. 24-30. #EverybodyCounts #SpoKind— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 17, 2019
For registration and training info visit 👉https://t.co/YTnxzYwXsw
The PIT Count is a state-mandated survey that comes as a result of the Homeless Housing and Assistance Act of 2005, the purpose being to "obtain a snapshot census" of Spokane's homeless population – this includes people who are sheltered and unsheltered.
The census helps the City determine more than simply how many people are homeless; it also details who is homeless, why they are homeless and what barriers they face to pull themselves out of homelessness.
For volunteers, a two-hour training session is required – where they will learn how to engage with people, and also complete surveys on a mobile app.
Training sessions are listed as follows:
Returning volunteers:
- December 17, 1-2 p.m. at Downtown Library, Conference Room 1A
- January 14, 4-5 p.m. at Northeast Community Center
New volunteers:
- January 8, 3-5 p.m. at West Central Community Center, Newton Lounge
For more information, including registration, visit Spokane's Point-in-Time Count page here.
