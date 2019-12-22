City of Spokane looking for young artists to design new sewer covers

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is requesting some creativity for their latest project.

They are launching a ‘street art' contest to design wastewater access covers – which will appear on streets across the city.

The contest is open to kids living in Spokane, 18 and under, and the designs are to reflect the nature, creatures, ecology or landscape of the Inland Northwest. Notably, high-contrast black and white images with simple shapes are the most suitable to be cast onto covers, the City says.

The deadline is January 15. The winner will receive $100 and tickets to the Blue Zoo Aquarium at the NorthTown Mall, and the second-place winner will receive $50 and Blue Zoo tickets, as well.

This is the third cover design contest held by the City, the previous two being held in 2010 and 2015. The City says that this contest is of no extra cost to the City or its residents, and that participating artists are helping beautify the city.

For more information, including submission forms and design documents, visit the Spokane Arts website here.