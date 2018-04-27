City of Spokane launches 311 Chat

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane's 311 service will launch 311 Chat on Monday, April 30. The service is designed to help users to communicate issues quickly by chatting online with 311.

The chat feature will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can still email after hours and receive a response within a business day.

The city has also made improvements to myspokanecity.org account pages. Users can now view their history, review requests, and see the status of their requests. The account history will show requests submitted online, via phone, or in person.

“We have been working hard to make further improvements to live up to our mission,” said Carly Cortright, My Spokane Customer Service Director, “to provide knowledgeable, friendly, and quality service with one call, one click, or one visit.”

The Development Services Center and Code Enforcement also has improved their online services by adding an online portal.

The City of Spokane has also partnered with GovQA to improve the Office of the City Clerk’s ability to intake and process public records requests. The new online portal is live, which allows users to create an account to submit, track, and receive their requests for public records.

