City of Spokane installs LED lights to warn drivers near House of Charity

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane installed four flashing LED signs near the House of Charity shelter to warn drivers of pedestrian traffic on crosswalks at Browne & Pacific and Division & Pacific.

Between January 2015 and June 2018, there were 19 collisions and 8 injuries at the corner of Browne & Pacific, 13 collisions and 7 injuries at Division & Pacific. In both locations some people were hurt while crossing the street - other injuries involved drivers themselves getting rear-ended after slamming on their brakes.

In a statement, Catholic Charities, which operates the shelter said, "Some chronic street homeless suffer from serious diseases related to both mental health and substance abuse, which sometimes leads to situations where homeless clients themselves are simply not paying attention or making risky and harmful choices about when to enter the crosswalk."

Spokane Mayor David Condon led the project after receiving several emails from concerned citizens. Condon said the four signs cost about $7,000.

Catholic Charities executive director Rob McCann said, "We are so grateful to Mayor Condon and the city for making this a top priority in order to create a safer and healthier community."