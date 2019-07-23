City of Spokane hosting public meeting on proposed Sprague Ave. homeless shelter

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On July 30, The City of Spokane is hosting a community forum regarding the new homeless shelter planned at 4210 E. Sprague Ave., formerly the Grocery Outlet.

The meeting will be at Project ID, on 4209 E. Pacific Ave., on the lot directly behind the proposed shelter. It will begin at 6 p.m.

The new shelter is expected to hold up to 120 people.

According to the City, they are working with stakeholders to create sustainable investments, which will help maintain Spokane’s support programs. Part of these investments include shelters designed to help transition homeless people to permanent housing.

The proposed shelter on 4210 E. Sprague is one of many housing programs in the works for the City of Spokane, with others planned for development outside the downtown core.