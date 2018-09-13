City of Spokane firefighters brush up on tree and power line rescues
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane Fire Department along with Spokane Urban Forestry and Avista Utilities trained to rescue people stuck in trees or on the top of power poles. Rigorous work with a lot of technical aspects.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Remembering the Freeman High School Shooting from a medical perspective
- Mirror Pond to undergo redesign project in Manito Park
- FDA says e-cig, vape use among teens is an 'epidemic'
- A smile that speaks volumes: non-verbal staff member shines at Glover Middle School
- City of Spokane firefighters brush up on tree and power line rescues
- One in four Washingtonians is obese