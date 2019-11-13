City of Spokane ending curbside yard waste pickup at the end of November

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is ending its curbside collection of green yard waste bins at the end of November.

The collection service will end on November 30 – with collection on Thanksgiving being rescheduled to Friday, and Friday's collection to Saturday.

According to the City, the Clean Green collection service runs from March through November.

The green yard waste bins are not, in fact, limited to only yard waste – the City will also collect food scraps and food-soiled paper products. These include:

Meat/Poultry/Fish

Beans

Dairy products/Eggshells

Fruit & Vegetables

Breads/Grains/Pasta

Nutshells

Coffee grounds/Tea bags/Coffee filters

Miscellaneous leftovers

Greasy pizza boxes

Paper towels/paper napkins/uncoated paper plates & cups

Paper egg/berry cartons

Paper grocery bags

Residents can sign up for the optional collection service by dialing 3-1-1, with the cost being $17.99 per month in 2020. Furthermore, residents are always welcome to recycle their yard and food waste at the Waste to Energy facility year-round.