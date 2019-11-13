City of Spokane ending curbside yard waste pickup at the end of November
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is ending its curbside collection of green yard waste bins at the end of November.
The collection service will end on November 30 – with collection on Thanksgiving being rescheduled to Friday, and Friday's collection to Saturday.
According to the City, the Clean Green collection service runs from March through November.
The green yard waste bins are not, in fact, limited to only yard waste – the City will also collect food scraps and food-soiled paper products. These include:
- Meat/Poultry/Fish
- Beans
- Dairy products/Eggshells
- Fruit & Vegetables
- Breads/Grains/Pasta
- Nutshells
- Coffee grounds/Tea bags/Coffee filters
- Miscellaneous leftovers
- Greasy pizza boxes
- Paper towels/paper napkins/uncoated paper plates & cups
- Paper egg/berry cartons
- Paper grocery bags
Residents can sign up for the optional collection service by dialing 3-1-1, with the cost being $17.99 per month in 2020. Furthermore, residents are always welcome to recycle their yard and food waste at the Waste to Energy facility year-round.
Previous Story
Former deputy convicted of murder is back in Yakima, records show
Next Story
WSU peers stress importance of Good Samaritan law amid fellow student's death
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- 'It's teaching kids to take risks:' Spokane Valley outdoor preschool holds first day of class
- Spokane Police: rap battle ends in man's death
- Family of WSU student remembers him as a 'beautiful spark of light'
- Are you missing your pigs? Someone in Moscow found them
- Watch the GU vs. UNC game under the lights of the Pavilion with Hooptown USA
- Moses Lake Police: 2 arrested for parking illegally and passing out from heroin