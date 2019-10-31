City of Spokane announces new investments in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane and CHAS Dental Health held a groundbreaking event to celebrate their collaboration on the East Central Community Center Expansion and Dental Clinic.

They were joined by elected officials, local residents and volunteers.

According to the City, planning and construction operations are underway for the East Central Community Center, the CHAS Health Dental Clinic and the East Side Library. The former includes three changes – the East Central Community Center currently encompasses the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center, the Community Colleges of Spokane and its Head Start/ECEAP program.

City plans involve expanding these facilities, both in services and square footage.

Washington State Third District Representative Marcus Ricelli, also in attendance at the groundbreaking event, decided to launch a project to address oral care issues in East Central Spokane.

Rep. Ricelli partnered with CHAS Health CEO Aaron Wilson to secure funding for a dental clinic on the corner of Lee Street and Hartson Street.

According to the City, this facility will be able to serve 4,000 people a year, and will staff dentists, hygienists and outreach staff. The facility is slated to open in 2020.

Lastly, a $77 million bond measure was passed to remodel four Spokane Public Libraries, as well as build three new ones.

The East Side Library will close and move to a brand-new location near Liberty Park, doubling its size and sporting a modern look. One of the main focuses is the ‘Children's Zone,' which will also double in size and feature new study rooms.