City of Post Falls looking for snow shoveling volunteers

POST FALLS, Idaho - Do you live in Post Falls? Do you own a snow shovel? Do you want to give back to your community?

You should consider being a snow shoveling volunteer.

The City of Post Falls is looking to create a list of volunteers who are willing to help their neighbors clear their driveways and sidewalks when snow falls this winter.

Once the list is compiled, those looking for help will be able to access it online and directly contact anyone who has signed up to be a volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering should sign up online here.