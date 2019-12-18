City of Moscow celebrates 33 million gallons in water conservation

Lars Baron/Getty Images

MOSCOW, Idaho - The City of Moscow is celebrating a landmark year in water conservation.

They reported that Moscow residents used 33 million fewer gallons of aquifer water than in 2018. According to the City, they are on track to have the lowest water usage in over 30 years.

Part of the reason, they say, is due to innovation and updates in the City's water system operations, which minimize flushing, leaks and backwashing of filters – accounting for 18 million gallons reduced compared to the previous year. The rest, however, is solely because of Moscow residents conserving water.

The City posted the good news on Facebook, where they fielded some questions from Moscow residents.

For residents that buy newer, more efficient appliances, the City says they could get rebates or free devices.