City of Coeur d'Alene wants your feedback on changes to East Sherman

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A pilot project is drastically changing the way the 1600 block of East Sherman Avenue looks. Things could stay that way, depending on feedback from residents.

Activate East Sherman is a project that tests temporary improvements based on the East Sherman corridor master planning effort. According to a press release, the demonstration block will gather feedback from citizens before any financial commitment is made to make more permanent changes.

The design maintains the current location of sidewalks, removes the center turn lane, except at the intersections, and adds diagonal parking on one side of the street.

The project provides room for five more parking spaces on the block. It also includes planters, benches, temporary curb extensions, artistic crosswalks and bike parking.

Now is the time to give feedback on the project. There is an online feedback form here or you can fill out a comment card at participating businesses on the block. The city said that community responses are vital to finalizing a master plan.

The project will be tested thorough the winter months and into next spring and summer.

Residents got to enjoy what the street could look like during the annual PARK(ing) It On Sherman Block Party last Friday. Events included live music, interactive booths, vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden.

