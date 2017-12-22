City looking to buy old Atlas Mill site

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene is in the process of buying 47 acres of waterfront property, and is asking for public opinion on what to do with it.

They're hoping to turn the old Atlas Mill site into permanent public waterfront access, and hopefully spur the local economy in the process.

They aim to finalize the purchase in May 2018, and want to hear your ideas before then.

They also want to make sure the public understands the cost that will come with improving the property and keeping the land public.

There's a community meeting set for February, and several others will be scheduled to help gather public input.