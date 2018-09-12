City looking for ways to clean up Manito Park pond

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Mirror Pond in Manito Park has been more of an eyesore in recent years than a community gem

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Mirror Pond in Manito Park has been more of an eyesore in recent years than a community gem

SPOKANE, Wash - It's called Mirror Pond, but the small body of water in Spokane's Manito Park hasn't done much reflecting in recent years. Now, the Spokane Park Board is considering ways to clean up the murky mess.

The small pond on the north end of the park was once a jewel, even allowing park-goers to rent canoes and go ice skating in the early days of the park. In recent years, it has served as a duck pond. But, green water now fills the expanse of the area and the city has looked for ways to clean it up and restore the water to something deserving of its name.

On the agenda Wednesday for the Spokane Park Board is a contract with an engineering firm to conduct analysis on the pond and make recommendations for how to handle it going further. The contract being considered calls for the city to spend $68,370 on water quality analysis, a topography survey and plans to fix the problems plaguing Mirror Pond.

The civil engineering company AHBL acknowledges that the city has tried to enhance the pond in recent years, adding vegetation and controlling erosion. But, the company points out, the city has not done any significant work on the pond since 1991.

AHBL's plan would include identifying the factors that contribute to the pond's murkiness "by analyzing the pond bottom muck and water quality attributes." The company will also look into the feasibility of increasing the depth of the pond and evaluating the potential of an impermeable liner.

You can read the full proposal in the Spokane Park Board agenda.