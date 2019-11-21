City leaders hope revamped Dutch Jake's Park will make West Central safer

Copyright 2017 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane park has been given new life. Thursday morning, the Mayor and other city leaders will celebrate the re-opening of Dutch Jake's Park in the West Central neighborhood.

It's one of the smallest parks in the city, it spans just one block off Broadway Avenue. But over the years it had become a big problem for the neighborhood.

Though it's near the revitalized Kendall Yards area, the park itself had been left behind.

People who live and work in the area told us the park had turned into a place they tried to stay away from. West Central's neighborhood resource officer Traci Ponto, who has been patrolling the area for a decade, said the park had become a hot spot for drug deals and even gang activity.

So the community came together to change that. For years, many advocated for a remodel of the park, in hopes a cleaner, brighter space would attract families and drive away criminals.

"Once you end up with families in the park, and good people, the folks who want to do the criminal activity will leave because they don't want the eyes and ears on what they are doing," said Officer Ponto.

The park makeover began back in June, adding better lighting, new landscaping and a new sports court to replace the dilapidated basketball court that had been there for years.

The revitalization cost $540,000. The city paid $190,000 of that. Additional funds came from federal grants, Kaiser Permanente and the Trust for Public Lands.

Mayor David Condon will join other local leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 10:30.

Dutch Jake's Park is at W Broadway Ave & N Chestnut St, about a mile west of the courthouse.