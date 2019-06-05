City eyes former Grocery Outlet building for new homeless shelter

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash - The City of Spokane is considering the old Grocery Outlet on East Sprague as a location for a new shelter to house the homeless.

The city has been looking for new locations, including something that could replace the overnight shelter capacity that was once provided by the House of Charity.

According to city documents, the Community, Housing and Human Services Department has focused in on a building at 4210 E. Sprague. That's just inside the city boundary at Sprague and Havana.

The CHHS staff began speaking with the realtor on that property back in October. They have since visited the site three times, including a formal visit with staff from police, fire and facilities management on May 16th. A full report on the property is expected by the end of this week.

The CHHS staff plans to bring a purchase and sale agreement on the property to the city council, asking to free up $1.2 million in grant money for the purchase. According to city documents, "the City will still need a minimum of around $1 million from other stakeholders. This does not take into account repurposing of the building as well as operational costs."

The location is three miles from House of Charity and the downtown core. It's part of the city's effort to spread resources throughout the city and not concentrate all of the resources in one location.

No date has yet been set for the council to vote on the purchase of the property.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.