City Council to vote on Bikeshare helmets and public lobby access tonight

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight, the Spokane City Council will (hopefully) vote on two ordinances regarding bikeshare programs and City Hall public access.

Bikeshare Helmets

After a successful run with Lime bikes and scooters last year, the city council will be voting to remove the requirement of wearing a helmet while riding any device rented through a bikeshare program.

Helmets will still be required for every other device in the city unless it is one that is rented through a mobile bikeshare program.

In addition to the helmet requirement removal, electric scooters would be allowed in the downtown core area, but only on roads. During Spokane’s Lime trial, the electric scooters were used on sidewalks. However, this would change that and require them to be only used on roads.

City Hall Lobby Public Access

The ordinance for public access to the City Hall lobby is the same one that has been on the docket since November.

The ordinance would allow the public to use the building’s lobby as long as people are not disruptive or causing other issues.

This particular issue has been tabled for the last five months without any update.

Hopefully tonight the council will finally vote on it.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.