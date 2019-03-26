Spokane City Council changes helmet law, rules for loitering in city hall

SPOKANE, Wash. - From Lime bike helmets, to loitering at city hall, to keeping downtown Spokane safe -- Monday night's city council meeting was busy.

One of the ordinances passed modifies the city's helmet law. People using Lime bikes and scooters will no longer be cited for riding without a helmet, but riders using their own personal bikes and scooters can still be fined, although enforcement of the law is rare.

Several council members including President Ben Stuckart said they are open to repealing the helmet law altogether, eventually.

Another part of the ordinance forces bikes and scooters off public sidewalks in the downtown core.

Council members also passed an ordinance which has stalled since November -- reaffirming that the city hall lobby is open to everyone. Councilwoman Kate Burke said homeless people were being unfairly targeted when asked to leave. Now, people will be able to linger in the first floor lobby as long as they want during normal business hours.

Council members also pased a resolution put forward by the Downtown Spokane Partnership to reward businesses for adding security features to their buildings like cameras, extra lighting, and low landscaping.

Downtown businesses could get rebates up to $2,500 for making those changes. Money for the program was generated from the Business Improvement District's assessment fees; no tax payer dollars are being used.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.