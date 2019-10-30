News

City closing more lanes downtown for overflow tank construction

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 01:33 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is continuing work on the combined sewer overflow system along the Spokane River.

On Thursday, Spokane Falls Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Post and Monroe. Westbound Main will be closed between Monroe Street and Lincoln.

 

 

The City says it is part of their effort to "get to a Cleaner River Faster."

