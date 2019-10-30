City closing more lanes downtown for overflow tank construction
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is continuing work on the combined sewer overflow system along the Spokane River.
On Thursday, Spokane Falls Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Post and Monroe. Westbound Main will be closed between Monroe Street and Lincoln.
Construction work continues on CSO 26, across the street from the @spokanelibrary. Tomorrow Spokane Falls will be reduced to one lane between Post and Monroe and westbound Main between Monroe and Lincoln will be closed. #SpokaneStreetshttps://t.co/0SnofLKboU pic.twitter.com/J28JGggfuJ— City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 30, 2019
The City says it is part of their effort to "get to a Cleaner River Faster."
