City, 'Cancourse' owner agree to make property a natural park

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - The City of Coeur d'Alene Parks Department and the owner of the "Cancourse" property have entered into an agreement.

Jason Evans owns the 135-acre property, which is an access point to Canfield Mountain and the National Forest.

Evans has been allowing hikers and bikers to access the mountain from his property, but neighbors have said it causes too much noise and there are too many people parking in the area.

Those neighbors went to the county with their complaints. Director of Community Development David Callahan and his team assessed the situation and said, even though it is private property, if people are using it to recreate, there needed to be some rules put in place,

On Thursday, Parks and Recreation Director Bill Greenwood said the department finalized an agreement with Evans.

The property will now be considered a "natural park" and will be managed pursuant to all the city ordinances. Those ordinances specifically address hours of operations, as well as the prohibition of fires, alcohol, smoking, fireworks and unauthorized motor vehicles.

The City of Coeur d'Alene Police Department will be responsible for the enforcement of those codes. Meantime, the parks department will be responsible for construction of trails and maintenance.

Parking will be available for people along Shadduck Lane and in the Shadduck Park parking lot. Greenwood said the road is 32 feet wide, which meets the standards for streets with parking on both sides.

Greenwood said county staff agreed that, under these circumstances, the recreational use would be viewed as of right and would no longer be in violation of the county zoning code.

"This is one of those rare moments where everyone wins," said Callahan.

"This has the makings of a great partnership," Evans said.

