Citizens use hashtag to share ideas for downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Social media is helping inspire the future of Spokane.
This summer, the City of Spokane encouraged residents to share photos and ideas of cool things in other places on social media using #DIBS4Downtown. According to a city press release, leaders hope the social media engagement will inspire ideas for downtown Spokane.
