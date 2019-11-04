Cirque du Soleil's new show 'AXEL' coming to the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. - Cirque du Soleil has announced a new on-ice show called ‘AXEL,' coming to the Spokane Arena in May.

According to a press release, the production promises "spectacular skating, breathtaking acrobatics on ice, astonishing visual effects, and live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with a new original score."

‘AXEL' is the story of a young graphic artist and musician thrust into the vibrant, fantastical world of his own creation.

The show kicks off from May 21-24 at the Arena, with six performances.

Advance tickets are available to Club Cirque members online until November 8. After then, tickets will become available for the general public.

You can find more information on the Cirque du Soleil AXEL website.