Cindy Wendle concedes city council president race

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 05:24 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 06:07 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Cindy Wendle has conceded on Thursday amid a new round of election results that put Breean Beggs in the lead by 503 votes. 

In a statement, Wendle said, "This evening, in one of the closest electoral races in Spokane's history, I have called my opponent, Councilman Beggs, to congratulate him on his election to City Council President." 

"It has been an honor and priviledge to stand for this office and, though I came up just short in votes, I hold my head high at having fought the good fight and finished the race," Wendle went on to say. 

Though Wendle delivered her concession speech, the election will still not be certified until November 26. 

