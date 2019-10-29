Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce location of new Moses Lake temple
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its new Moses Lake temple will be built on a 17-acre site near Yonezawa Boulevard between Division Street and Road K NE.
According to a release from the LDS church, the temple will be one story and approximately 20,000 square feet, with a center spire. An adjacent 17,000-square foot meetinghouse will also be built.
The new temple was announced in April. It is one of eight new temples being built across the globe. Additional temples will be built in American Samoa, Okinawa, Tonga, Utah, Honduras, Chile and Hungary.
The new Moses Lake temple will be the fourth in the state of Washington; the others are located in Richland, Bellevue and Spokane.
A groundbreaking date has not been set yet.
