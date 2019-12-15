Christmas Lighting Festival causes five-mile traffic backup east of Leavenworth
Everyone is racing to see the Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival.
So much so, those traveling to Leavenworth on US 97 or US 2 are being told to expect an hour of additional travel time on Saturday.
The Washington Department of Transportation estimated traffic is currently backed up over a five mile stretch east of Leavenworth.
With the Leavenworth Christmas Lighting festival going on right now, we've got 5+ miles of backed up traffic east of Leavenworth. Those traveling on US 97 or US 2 to Leavenworth from the east should expect at least one hour of additional travel time. Be planning ahead! pic.twitter.com/usb9pJ60s9— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 15, 2019
Previous Story
Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
Next Story
City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Fire breaks out at Addiction Recovery Services, causes $15K in damage before it is contained
- City of Spokane celebrates a year of a better, cleaner Spokane River
- More snow hits the Inland Northwest
- Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview
- Need a photo with Santa? There will be plenty to choose from at this year's SantaCon
- Coeur d'Alene Police Department awarded for keeping Idaho drivers safe