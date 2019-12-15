News

Christmas Lighting Festival causes five-mile traffic backup east of Leavenworth

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 04:53 PM PST

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 05:27 PM PST

Everyone is racing to see the Leavenworth Christmas Lighting Festival. 

So much so, those traveling to Leavenworth on US 97 or US 2 are being told to expect an hour of additional travel time on Saturday. 

The Washington Department of Transportation estimated traffic is currently backed up over a five mile stretch east of Leavenworth.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS