Chris Petersen stepping down as UW football head coach, Jimmy Lake named to role

SEATTLE, Wash. - Chris Petersen will be stepping down as head coach of the University of Washington football team.

According to a release, Peterson will step down following the Huskies' upcoming bowl game. UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen named defensive coordinator, Jimmy Lake, as the new head coach.

Petersen will transition into a leadership advisory role for Husky Athletics. Peterson released the following statement:

"It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution. I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they've made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen's leadership and the University administration's commitment to excellence. I'll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge."

Petersen has been with the Huskies for six seasons. He led the team to two Pac-12 Championships, the 2016 College Football Playoffs and three consecutive New Years Six bowl games.

