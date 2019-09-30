Chilly weather continues Monday, but relief on the way later this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a weekend of unusually cold weather, we are excited to say some relief is on the way.
Monday will be chilly, with a high of 45 degrees. A freeze warning goes into effect Monday and Tuesday night.
Once we get through the first two days of the week, the region will see a gradual warming. Temperatures continue to rise through Sunday.
Temperatures will continue into the mid-50s starting Wednesday.
Expect some showers for the upcoming weekend.
