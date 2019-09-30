News

Chilly weather continues Monday, but relief on the way later this week

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 06:56 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 11:30 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a weekend of unusually cold weather, we are excited to say some relief is on the way. 

Monday will be chilly, with a high of 45 degrees. A freeze warning goes into effect Monday and Tuesday night. 

Once we get through the first two days of the week, the region will see a gradual warming. Temperatures continue to rise through Sunday. 

Temperatures will continue into the mid-50s starting Wednesday. 

Expect some showers for the upcoming weekend. 

