Chilly weather continues Monday, but relief on the way later this week

SPOKANE, Wash. - After a weekend of unusually cold weather, we are excited to say some relief is on the way.

Monday will be chilly, with a high of 45 degrees. A freeze warning goes into effect Monday and Tuesday night.

Once we get through the first two days of the week, the region will see a gradual warming. Temperatures continue to rise through Sunday.

Temperatures will continue into the mid-50s starting Wednesday.

Expect some showers for the upcoming weekend.