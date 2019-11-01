Chilly morning temps to finish off the week
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Friday, it is November 1. 4 News Now's Mark Peterson says the forecast calls for sunshine and cool temps today with a repeat on Saturday. More clouds on Sunday and normal daytime temps through Tuesday.
Turn on Good Morning Northwest on 4 News Now for all your latest local news stories and weather forecast.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Hearing postponed for convicted killer Thomas DiBartolo
- City responds to concerns over South Cannon warming shelter's operator
- Mobile Vet Center coming to Fairchild to connect vets to VA services
- Kootenai County identifies man who died in mobile home fire
- Whitworth holding ceremonies to honor veterans and military students
- Spokane Police officers assaulted by two men downtown