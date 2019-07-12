Child thanks Spokane hospital for saving his life

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Kimberling family has a lot to be thankful for.

Last year, their youngest son, Levi Owen Kimberling, was fighting for his life at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital. This year, he's looking ahead to kindergarten.

Thursday, he and his family returned to the hospital to share their thanks for the people, technology, and programs that helped keep them together.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.