Child survives DUI crash, according to Nez Perce Co. Sheriff

Law enforcement resuced a child trapped inside a truck that crashed near Mann's Lake, in Nez Perce County.

The rollover crash involving a Dodge pickup was reported around 2:42 p.m. Friday. The truck rolled into the lake bed area with two people inside, including a 4-year-old boy, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told authorities the truck was spinning doughnuts in the Mann's Lake parking lot and then started "power braking" the truck toward the east. A witness believed that the truck fishtailed and then went off an embankment, rolling a few times before finally coming to a stop in the lake bed.

Authorities said the water was drawn down at the time so there was no water in the area. The lake is east of Lewiston.

A press release detailed that Dakota R. Dudra was behind the wheel and a 4-year-old boy was in the car, too.

Neither were seriously injured.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office believed that Dudra was impaired at the time. He's charged with a DUI and Inury to a Child. Dudra was booked into the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center.

