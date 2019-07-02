Child describes attempted kidnapping at Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash - A child from Yakima described to Spokane Police how a man tried to kidnap him from Riverfront Park during Hoopfest.

According to court documents, the 11-year old boy said he was in line for pizza with his mom near the Rotary Fountain just after noon Sunday. A man he didn't know grabbed him around the waist and tried to pull him from his mother.

Bystanders pulled the man away and held him until police arrived. Police arrested Peter Wilson and booked him into jail on attempted kidnapping charges.

One witness said she heard someone yelling "Amber Alert! Amber Alert!" near the fountain. She later saw that man, indentified as Wilson, trying to pull the child away from his mother.

Several other witnesses described seeing the crime take place. Spokane Police were working foot patrols in the area for Hoopfest and were able to quickly get Wilson under arrest.

A judge set Wilson's bond at $50,000 Monday. He also faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.