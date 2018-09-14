Chickenpox cluster in Grant County schools

Chickenpox cluster identified in Grant County

MOSES LAKE, Wash - Grant County health officials warn about the spread of chickenpox, as a cluster of probable cases has been identified in three local schools.

As of Friday, three Moses Lake schools are affected: Park Orchard Elementary, North Elementary and Longview Elementary. There was also an exposure at the Source of Life church last week.

The Grant County Health District recommends people check their vaccination status and verify their children's varicella vaccine is up to date.

Symptoms of chickenpox include fever, itchy skin with a blister rash, general feeling of illness, loss of appetite and headache.

People with chickenpox are contagious for a day or two before the rash appears and stay contagious until the blisters are crusted over, which could take a week.

The vaccine to prevent chickenpox is 90% effective.

The health district wants anyone with symptoms to call their doctor immediately and keep the infected person at home and away from others.

