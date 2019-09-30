Chicago bar's trademark forces new Spokane speakeasy to change its name

FreeImages.com/jeremy sanders

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new speakeasy bar in downtown Spokane has to change its name due to a trademark issue.

Scofflaws Book Club recently opened on N. Washington St. Unfortunately, there is already a bar with the same name... in Chicago.

According to a Facebook post, the Chicago gin bar has already trademarked the name.

The owners ensured that nothing will change on the inside of the local speakeasy, except for the logo on the menus.

"We have been overwhelmed with good vibes from our customers and will continue to sling excellent cocktails everyday," the post reads.

A new name is already in the works.