Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Big things are in the works for musician Allen Stone.
The Chewelah native, who is back living in the Inland Northwest after several years in Seattle, is going to have a jam-packed few months.
Stone is releasing his latest studio album "Building Balance" on Friday and has been giving fans teasers throughout the last few weeks.
The release comes on the heels of his karaoke tour. "Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza" kicked off with two performances at the Lucky You Lounge in Spokane. Stone has been traveling the country over the course of the last month, belting out songs by Whitney Houston and the Barenaked Ladies alongside his fans.
Stone also announced he will be taking "Building Balance" on tour. He'll make a stop at the Knitting Factory in Spokane on March 23. Pre-sale and VIP tickets are already on sale.
And if all that was not enough, Stone will be making appearances on a few large network shows, too. He will stop by TODAY on December 4 and will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 9. Catch that performance on 4 News Now at 11:35 p.m.
