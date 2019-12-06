Chewelah native Allen Stone performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Monday
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Chewelah native Allen Stone will be the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, December 9.
Stone, who lives in Spokane with his wife and son, recently released a new studio album called "Building Balance."
RELATED: Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album
His appearance on Kimmel comes just days after he sang his single "Sunny Days" on the Today Show.
Stone is set to kick off his next tour in February. He'll be making a stop at the Knitting Factory here in Spokane on March 23.
Watch Stone on Kimmel on 4 News Now Monday at 11:35 p.m.
