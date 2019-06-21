Chewelah man arrested for allegedly stalking woman while she jogged

CHEWELAH, Wash. - A man was arrested recently for allegedly stalking a woman as she jogged in the Chewelah area.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Grey Femling, and believes the jogger was not the only victim subject to his stalking.

Anyone else who thinks they might have been stalked by Femling is asked to call Stevens County Dispatch at 509-684-2555.

