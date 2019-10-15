Chevy Chase to visit Spokane for special screening of 'Christmas Vacation'

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Clark Griswold will visit the Lilac City this Christmas season!

Actor Chevy Chase will be visiting the Fox Theater on November 29 for a special showing of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

Following the screening, Chase will participate in a live question and answer session.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at foxtheaterspokane.org.