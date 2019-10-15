News

Chevy Chase to visit Spokane for special screening of 'Christmas Vacation'

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 07:35 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:55 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Clark Griswold will visit the Lilac City this Christmas season! 

Actor Chevy Chase will be visiting the Fox Theater on November 29 for a special showing of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." 

Following the screening, Chase will participate in a live question and answer session. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at foxtheaterspokane.org

