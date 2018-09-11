Cheney School District, teachers reach tentative agreement
CHENEY, Wash. - A teachers' strike appears to have been averted in Cheney.
Late Monday night, Cheney Public Schools said it had reached a tentative agreement with the Cheney Education Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.
We are still waiting to hear the details of that tentative agreement and will share them as soon as we learn more.
Monday afternoon, dozens of Cheney teachers rallied outside of the Cheney Public Schools office. Find the full story here.
CEA representative Shasta Ruddock told KXLY 4 News, "Striking is not in anyone's best interest, but I will say I feel like we're being pushed to strike."
