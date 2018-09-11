News

Cheney School District, teachers reach tentative agreement

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:28 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 07:32 AM PDT

CHENEY, Wash. - A teachers' strike appears to have been averted in Cheney.

Late Monday night, Cheney Public Schools said it had reached a tentative agreement with the Cheney Education Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.

 

 

We are still waiting to hear the details of that tentative agreement and will share them as soon as we learn more.

Monday afternoon, dozens of Cheney teachers rallied outside of the Cheney Public Schools office. Find the full story here. 

CEA representative Shasta Ruddock told KXLY 4 News, "Striking is not in anyone's best interest, but I will say I feel like we're being pushed to strike." 

