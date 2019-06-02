Cheney School District reports errors in meal claims

CHENEY, Wash. - A recent audit revealed that the Cheney School District made errors in nine of its monthly claims with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Each school year, the school district receives nutrition assistance funds that allow it to provide food service to students.

The school lunch and breakfast programs are reimbursed by OSPI, which applies the national average payment rates for free, reduced-price meals.

Out of the 10 monthly claims submitted for reimbursement to OSPI, the school district reported that nine had incorrect meal counts.

According to a report, the district over-claimed 12,260 breakfast meals and received $16,808 more in federal funding. In after school lunches and snacks, the district under-claimed 8,868 meals and received $22,298 less in federal funding.

The district has since established adequate controls to ensure that future reported meal counts are correct.



Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.