Cheney police officers shoot, kill man armed with a knife

CHENEY, Wash. - One person is dead following a shooting that happened just before midnight Monday at Mitchell’s Harvest Foods in Cheney.

Cheney Police and Eastern Washington University Police responded to a disorderly person near the grocery store around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man armed with a knife, and say he refused commands to drop it.

Officials say when the man 'aggressed towards officers', three Cheney police officers fired several times.

According to Cheney Police, officers tried to render aid to the man but he died on the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol, the Cheney Police Department and EWU Police all responded the scene. The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team (SIRR) is now investigating the shooting.

All officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

BREAKING: At least one person is dead following an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Mitchell’s Harvest Foods in Cheney. #kxly pic.twitter.com/fMf5LihMFd — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 4, 2018

Just spoke to an employee who was inside the store during the shooting. Says she heard about a dozen shots fired from the parking lot - at least one of them put a hole in the wall / ceiling. Photo credit: Rebecca Pettingill. #kxly pic.twitter.com/78JFBB6y5w — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 4, 2018

More information will be added to this story as soon as we have it.