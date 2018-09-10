Cheney PD names officers involved in deadly shooting

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Cheney Police Officers involved in deadly shooting in September

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Cheney Police Officers involved in deadly shooting in September

CHENEY, Wash - The Cheney Police Department has released the names of three officers involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Cheney Police shot and killed a man outside Mitchell's Harvest Foods on September 3rd. He was later identified as 40-year old Steve L. Anderson.

Police say Anderson was not responsive to their commands and came towards them with a knife.

The officers involved are:

Officer Zebulon Campbell. He's been with the Cheney Police Department since 2006. Before that, he worked with the Eastern Washington University Police Department. He was also a resident fire fighter for the Cheney Fire Department. He is a field training officer for CPD

Officer Nicole Burbridge. She joined the Cheney PD in 2017 after one year with the Spokane Police Department

Reserve Police Officer Nicholas Horn has been with the Cheney Police for one year. He has a background in security and public safety

The county's SIRR team is investigating the shooting and will forward its final report to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office for review.