Cheney High School teacher up for chance to win free cruise, grant for spreading joy of learning

Cheney Public Schools Monte Syrie is being honored by Norwegian Cruise Lines for his dedication to spreading the joy of learning.

CHENEY, Wash. - A Cheney teacher is up for a big prize and needs your help.

Monte Syrie, a language arts teacher at Cheney High School, is a finalist in a competition put on by Norwegian Cruise Line. NCL is honoring teachers who demonstrate a passion for spreading the joy of learning. The top 15 finalists will receive a free cruise for two and the chance to win the grand prize of $15,000 for their school.

Before the ship sets sail, the public needs to vote for the top 15 finalists. You can vote for Syrie here. Voting is open through Friday, April 12.

Last year, Syrie's tweet about a student falling asleep in class went viral. In his tweet-thread, Syrie said he let her sleep because he knew she was exhausted.

When he is not in the classroom, Syrie writes for his blog "Project 180," which focuses on his journey to create more meaningful learning experiences for his students.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated Syrie had already won the cruise.

