Cheney High School's heating system under maintenance as cold temperatures linger

Cheney High School

CHENEY, Wash. - As chilly weather lingers, the Cheney High School maintenance team is working to get the heat on.

Construction is currently underway on the school's heating system. According to an email sent to families on Sunday evening, the system is not set to be online until October 7.

Principal Troy Huett ensured parents that the maintenance department is doing their best to control building temperatures. Huett said contractors are working to get the heating system back up and running as soon as possible.

Huett said they hope to have it running by either Tuesday or Wednesday.

In the meantime, students and staff are asked to dress with warm clothing, as the temperature around the building may be cooler than normal.

"Our students and staff have shown tremendous flexibility over the last few weeks, and I am thankful for their positive attitudes as our facility continues to go through major changes," Huett said in the email.