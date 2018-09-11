Chelan County suing pharmaceutical companies over opioid crisis

Shutterstock via CNN A study finds that despite the ability of medication-assisted treatment drugs like methadone and buprenorphine to save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, they continue to be underutilized.

Chelan County has filed a federal lawsuit against Purdue Pharma for what the county claims is the company's role in the nationwide opioid crisis.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Eastern Washington U.S. District Court.

In the suit, Chelan County points out that more than 20,000 people Americans have died from opioid overdoses since 2000. "On any given day," the lawsuit states, "145 people will die from opioid overdoses in the United States."

According to the suit, Chelan County has been "deeply affected by the crisis." The county sites an increased need for emergency services, increased drug-related offenses affecting the criminal justice system and an increased need for community and social programs "for the next generation of Chelan County residents, who are growing up in the shadow of the opioid epidemic."

The suit claims "the opioid epidemic is no accident" and that it is a "forseeable consequence of the Defendants' reckless promotion and distribution of potent opioids for chronic pain, while deliberately downplaying the significant risks of addiction and overdose."

The suit claims Purdue Pharma set the stage for the opioid epidemic, "through the production and promotion of its blockbuster drug OxyContin."

The suit also names other companies that produce and distribute opioids.

The lawsuit claims the companies violated the Washington Consumer Protection Act, that they created a public nuisance, that they are guilty of negligence and that they violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, among other violations.

The county claims the companies are "liable for civil and statutory penalties to the fullest extent permissable under Washington Law."

The companies have yet to respond to the suit, according to federal court records.

This is not the first entity in Washington to file a lawsuit over the opioid crisis. In fact, Spokane County Commissioners voted this spring to explore the option as well, working with the same Seattle firm that was hired by Chelan County.