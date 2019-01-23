Checked your genetic profile lately? It may have changed.

Maybe you're one of the millions of Americans who has decided to finding out their ethnic heritage with Ancestry.com.

With more than 30 years of experience in family history and the world’s largest consumer DNA network, Ancestry says it gives people the best tools to discover their story.

If you checked your more than a few months ago, though, your story may have changed.

Ancestry announced in September that it has a new algorithm that analyzes longer segments of genetic information, changing the way they interpret DNA data.

So it's likely the percentages of each region you thought made up your heritage have changed.

You can check your updates for free.

