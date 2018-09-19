Cheap movie tickets at Garland Theater tonight!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Garland Theater is offering all movie tickets for just $2.50 Wednesday night.
The Theater is playing Incredibles 2 at 5:00 p.m., Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at 7:25 p.m., and The Equalizer 2 at 10:00 p.m.
Buy your tickets here.
