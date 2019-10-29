Fish and Wildlife kill cougar spotted near Chattaroy Elementary
CHATTAROY, Wash. - A cougar spotted near Chattaroy Elementary was killed by wildlife officials on Tuesday afternoon.
The elementary school was placed in a temporarily lockout when the cougar was spotted near the campus. The lockout was lifted around 2 p.m.
All students and staff were safe throughout the course of the situation.
Officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ran a dog around the school and found no scent of a cougar. They found the cougar north of the school and euthanized it.
